Live event painter recreates Upper Michigan Today set

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Steve Asplund joins Tia Trudgeon as Upper Michigan Today co-host.

The two challenge Breanna Wood, a live event painter under the business name Queen B. Artistry, to paint the show set in 30 minutes or less.

Plus... Marquette’s Lower Harbor is a lot cleaner today thanks to a group of divers.

It’s International Cat Day and someone special surprised the studio.

And finally, Tia and Steve take a final look at the live painting progress.

You can find Queen B. Artistry on Facebook and Instagram. To book Queen B. Artistry for a live event or portrait painting, call or text Breanna Wood at (906) 362-3335.

