Live event painter recreates Upper Michigan Today set
Upper Michigan Today episode 91 with Queen B. Artistry LLC
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Steve Asplund joins Tia Trudgeon as Upper Michigan Today co-host.
The two challenge Breanna Wood, a live event painter under the business name Queen B. Artistry, to paint the show set in 30 minutes or less.
Plus... Marquette’s Lower Harbor is a lot cleaner today thanks to a group of divers.
It’s International Cat Day and someone special surprised the studio.
And finally, Tia and Steve take a final look at the live painting progress.
You can find Queen B. Artistry on Facebook and Instagram. To book Queen B. Artistry for a live event or portrait painting, call or text Breanna Wood at (906) 362-3335.
