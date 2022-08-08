Live event painter recreates Upper Michigan Today set

Upper Michigan Today episode 91 with Queen B. Artistry LLC
Live event painter Breanna Wood paints the Upper Michigan Today set.
Live event painter Breanna Wood paints the Upper Michigan Today set.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Steve Asplund joins Tia Trudgeon as Upper Michigan Today co-host.

The two challenge Breanna Wood, a live event painter under the business name Queen B. Artistry, to paint the show set in 30 minutes or less.

Live event painter Breanna Wood is put to a 30-minute portrait challenge.

Plus... Marquette’s Lower Harbor is a lot cleaner today thanks to a group of divers.

Steve Asplund joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host for local news of the day Monday, August 8.

It’s International Cat Day and someone special surprised the studio.

Steve Asplund's cat, Nelly, makes a surprise appearance on Upper Michigan Today for International Cat Day.

And finally, Tia and Steve take a final look at the live painting progress.

You can find Queen B. Artistry on Facebook and Instagram. To book Queen B. Artistry for a live event or portrait painting, call or text Breanna Wood at (906) 362-3335.

How to book Queen B. Artistry to LIVE paint your next event.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP weekdays at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

