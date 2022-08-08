Lake Linden “suspicious” fire under investigation

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious house fire along with the Lake Linden Fire Department.

The fire was reported on Sunday just after four in the afternoon. The cause of the fire could not be determined, and the State Fire Marshall has been contacted to investigate.

No one was in the house at the time and no injuries were reported.

The Lake Linden Fire Department was assisted by Bootjack Fire and Rescue, Hubbell Fire Department, Tamarack Fire Department and Calumet Township Fire Department. Mercy Ambulance was also on scene.

