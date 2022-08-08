UP Health System - Portage hosts Release and Remember butterfly event for second year

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second year, UP Health System Home Care and Hospice is holding a butterfly release community event.

The success of last year’s event has encouraged the provider to hold it again. By purchasing butterflies, participants can release them together in the memory of their loved ones.

“Butterflies are sort of an analogy for life and death,” said UPHS Hospice Bereavement Director Julie Beck. “They are in a cocoon, and they develop, and then they fly off again. So we like the idea that the butterflies are flying as spirits of some of our patients and people who have died.”

Around 300 participants purchased painted lady butterflies to release last year, and over 350 were released Saturday, Aug. 6. Participants were also able to release monarch butterflies this year.

The funds for the event go to the Hospice Promise Foundation. The butterflies were $10 each.

“The Hospice Promise Foundation is an organization that we’re able to make requests of expenses for our patients, who maybe aren’t able to pay their rent or other non-hospice related expenses,” said Beck. “When we raise funds, we’re able to access them out again to help our hospice patients and families.”

UP Health System has noticed a recent trend of patients joining hospice late into their condition and encourages them to seek out hospice sooner.

“We’ve been trying to educate the physicians about signs of patients,” said UPHS Hospice Executive Director Danielle Harry. “And knowing that they have a terminal diagnosis, they should be able to say, ‘Hey, let’s get hospice in sooner’, so we can provide more care for these patients.”

The butterflies were released at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning at Kestner Waterfront Park. The event also featured live music.

Another event in memoriam of hospice patients that have died this year will be held on Nov. 9.

