Houghton’s 2nd Verna Mize Triathlon concludes

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Verna Mize Triathlon has wrapped up its second year of biking, swimming and running in Houghton.

33 participants began the event last Saturday morning at Kestner Waterfront Park. Two distances were offered, a Main Mize which offered half a mile of swimming, an 8-mile bike ride, a 4-mile run, and a Mini Mize race with half those distances.

Last year, adults were allowed to run in the Main Mize, and young adults and children in the Mini, but this year, all ages were allowed to participate in both races, split into adult and youth divisions.

Eric Weiss won first place in the Main Mize adult division, while Claire Filpus won for the youth division. And in the Mini, Cyrus Hamlin came in first.

Verna Mize, who the triathlon is named after, is known as ‘The First Lady of Lake Superior.’ Born in Houghton, she grew up to be an activist against pollution in the Great Lakes, especially known for her 13-year campaign to stop the Reserve Mining Co. from dumping tailings into Lake Superior from 1967 to 1980, which resulted in the company being forced to shifting their dumping onto land.

“For her to take on this battle, and then to actually succeed 13 years later, speaks volumes to her dedication,” said Triathlon Organizer Mary Kaminski. “Everybody who lives up here generally speaking respects Lake Superior, and we certainly have Verna Mize to thank for her dedication to keeping the water clean and safe for future generations.”

Organizers are looking to add a United States Triathlon Series-qualified ‘Maxi-Mize’ option for races in the future, which would qualify participants to partake in Ironman Triathlon competitions.

