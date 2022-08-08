Gas prices drop another 20 cents

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices have fallen another 20 cents compared to a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.04 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 85 cents less than this time last month but still 74 cents more than this time last year. The national average for regular unleaded gas is now at $4.06 per gallon.

In the Upper Peninsula, Luce County has the highest average at $4.41 per gallon. Menominee has the lowest average at $3.90.

