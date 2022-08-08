Clearing out to sunnier summer days ahead
Building high pressure brings mostly clear skies, seasonal temps to Upper Michigan through the first half of the week.
High pressure builds late Monday in Upper Michigan, following the exit of a strong frontal system that brought heavy rain to the region earlier in the day. Mostly clear skies stretch throughout much of the work week -- with isolated shower chances Wednesday as the southern tier of an Ontario-based system brushes the U.P. The chance for widespread showers comes this weekend as a Northern Plains front stirs in a warm and humid airmass to Upper Michigan.
Tuesday: Patchy morning fog, otherwise mostly sunny and seasonal; southerly winds 5 to 15 mph
>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s (warmer inland)
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated showers
>Highs: 70s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool
>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s (cooler near Lake Superior)
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: 70s
Saturday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms
>Highs: 70s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms; warm and humid
>Highs: Around 80
Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler
>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.