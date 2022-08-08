Clearing out to sunnier summer days ahead

High pressure builds late Monday in Upper Michigan, following the exit of a strong frontal system that brought heavy rain to the region earlier in the day. Mostly clear skies stretch throughout much of the work week -- with isolated shower chances Wednesday as the southern tier of an Ontario-based system brushes the U.P. The chance for widespread showers comes this weekend as a Northern Plains front stirs in a warm and humid airmass to Upper Michigan.

Tuesday: Patchy morning fog, otherwise mostly sunny and seasonal; southerly winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s (warmer inland)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s (cooler near Lake Superior)

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: Around 80

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s

