Cabrera clarifies position, plans to be back in 2023

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera has clarified his position on retirement, saying he plans to play in 2023
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera raises his hand after hitting a two-run double against the...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera raises his hand after hitting a two-run double against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Houston. It was Cabrera's 600th career double. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By DAVE HOGG
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera clarified his position on retirement on Friday, saying he plans to play in 2023.

“I'm not going to retire,” he told the Detroit News. “Not until next year after my contract is done. They didn't understand what I said. No way am I going to quit.”

Cabrera, who has been troubled by knee problems the last several years, was hitting .308 on July 6 and had joined the 500-homer, 3,000-hit club.

Since then, he is hitting .125 with one home run and two doubles in 21 games. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said he will try playing Cabrera every other day during Detroit's current homestand and the slugger was out of the lineup Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

On Thursday, Cabrera didn't mention retirement, but talked about wanting to find out what his role will be going forward.

“Right now, I don't know,” he said. “We're focused on going day by day and seeing what happens. I'm not thinking about next year.”

Friday, he made sure everyone understood next year would be spent at Comerica Park.

“Next year is going to be way better,” he said. “Next year, I'm going to be right there.”

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

