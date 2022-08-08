Alex Jones’ texts turned over to Jan. 6 panel, source says

The Jan. 6 House panel now has about two years' worth of text messages sent and received by...
The Jan. 6 House panel now has about two years' worth of text messages sent and received by Alex Jones, according to a source familiar with the matter.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Jan. 6 House select committee now has about two years’ worth of text messages sent and received by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The messages were handed over by Mark Bankston, the attorney representing two Sandy Hook parents who won nearly $50 million in a civil trial against Jones last week.

During the trial, Bankston revealed one of Jones’ lawyers had accidentally sent him the two years of text messages.

Sandy Hook parents confront Alex Jones. (Source: CNN,POOL, NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)

Bankston said during the trial that the Jan. 6 committee and other investigators had expressed interest in the material.

Jones was on restricted U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, riling up protesters, though he did not enter the building itself.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Lake Linden ‘suspicious’ fire under investigation
Crews at the scene of Ishpeming fire
1 dead following early morning house fire in Ishpeming
Pictured here is a Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office personal watercraft, or PWC.
2 vessels in distress rescued in Keweenaw County
Yoopers pull a FedEx truck to raise money for U.P. Honor Flight.
Yoopers pull FedEx trucks for Honor Flight fundraiser
Multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of US 41 and Teal Lake Avenue in Negaunee.
All lanes open following Negaunee crash on US-41 near Teal Lake Avenue

Latest News

TV6 Weather on Demand - Monday, 08/08/2022
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday in the French...
Teenager in custody for robbing off-duty officer in New Orleans, police say
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Killings send fear rippling through US Islamic communities
It will also include 8,500 square feet of rentable commercial space as well as an...
Project hopes to address Munising housing shortage
This is the second year the grant has been available. It has helped 18 businesses in Munising...
Munising DDA helps business owners plant flowers