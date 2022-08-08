2 vessels in distress rescued in Keweenaw County

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A kayak and an 18-foot outboard boat were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and Keweenaw County Sheriff on Friday, Aug. 5.

At approximately 9:20 a.m., deputies from the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vessels in distress. The distress call was received by the Coast Guard and they requested the Sheriff’s Office assist in the search.

The first vessel was a kayak being paddled by a 62-year-old woman. She was last seen headed towards High Rock Bay from Keystone Bay Thursday night. The second vessel was an 18-foot outboard boat aground in Keystone Bay driven by a 58-year-old man. The two were out together, according to the Sheriff’s office, and it appears the woman went to get help when the boat ran aground.

The deputies launched the Sheriff’s Office’s 23-foot patrol boat from Copper Harbor to search Keystone Bay. A deputy also launched the Sheriff’s Office Personal Water Craft (PWC) from Lac La Belle.

The kayaker was located near the mouth of Hoar Creek. She had spent the night on the beach without shelter. Due to high wave action, she was transported by PWC to the patrol boat.

The vessel in Keystone Bay was found aground, partially submerged, due to the high wave action. The man was also transported by PWC to the patrol boat. Deputies then transported the couple to Copper Harbor by boat, and then they were driven to Lac La Belle to retrieve their vehicle.

