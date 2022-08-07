Rainy night for most of the UP this evening

Rainy night for some people(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Rain will be dominant throughout the night for most of the U.P. and some could experience moderate to heavy rain at some points.

Click here to check the live radar.

That rain will push northeast and begin to taper off by the morning hours of Sunday. Models now show less rain for Sunday but come back in the morning hours of Monday and will impact southern counties and move northeast into eastern counties. Some of that rain will be heavy at times as well so plan ahead for a rainy start to the work week. Conditions finally lighten up by Tuesday with sunny skies.

Sunday: Scattered rain throughout areas in the early morning; tapers off by afternoon

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Monday: Last round of rain in southern region and moves northeast in morning; mostly cloudy afterwards

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Tuesday: Sunny skies; seasonal

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy; possible isolated rain

>Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Thursday: Mostly sunny throughout; seasonal

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; seasonal

>Highs: 70s

