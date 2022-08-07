One last round of rain with sun to follow

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Calm and cool conditions are in store for the rest of the night but rain chances rise just as you will wake up for work Monday morning. Rain will move in from the southwest in the early morning hours and move through the U.P. throughout the morning hours. That rain will taper off in the afternoon with skies clearing up with partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day.

Monday: Rain from the southwest in the morning; tapers off in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Tuesday: Warmer air; mostly seasonal with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: Mid to High 70s near the coast; High 70s to Low 80s elsewhere

Wednesday: Continuing sun with mostly sunny skies; seasonal

>Highs: Mid to High 70s; isolated 80s

Thursday: Even more sunny skies with thin cloud cover; seasonal

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; seasonal

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 80s

