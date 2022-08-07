Marquette Township community gathers for Catch the Vision Day

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The community listened to local music and watched softball at Lion’s Field for “Catch of the Vision” day on Saturday.

Local businesses played softball while Super One Foods provided food for spectators, including brats and soda to drink. Music was provided by a local band named “The Reveal.” Participants like Hannah Morrison say Saturday’s event is all about celebrating the community.

“The weather is great, the people are great, the food is amazing Super One has great brats. Many people are coming in and I’m loving it. The people of Marquette are great and just being able to see the whole community come together is really really beautiful,” Morrison said.

“We’ve done this for 3 or 4 years now and the turnout has been fabulous, the live music is great, the baseball games they do a good job here,” said Kelley Ross-Coughlin, a cashier at Super One Foods.

There is not a plan yet for next year’s vision day but Super One Foods says they will be back.

