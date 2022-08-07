Marquette Township community gathers for Catch the Vision Day

People listening to music.
People listening to music.(WLUC News)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The community listened to local music and watched softball at Lion’s Field for “Catch of the Vision” day on Saturday.

Local businesses played softball while Super One Foods provided food for spectators, including brats and soda to drink. Music was provided by a local band named “The Reveal.” Participants like Hannah Morrison say Saturday’s event is all about celebrating the community.

“The weather is great, the people are great, the food is amazing Super One has great brats. Many people are coming in and I’m loving it. The people of Marquette are great and just being able to see the whole community come together is really really beautiful,” Morrison said.

“We’ve done this for 3 or 4 years now and the turnout has been fabulous, the live music is great, the baseball games they do a good job here,” said Kelley Ross-Coughlin, a cashier at Super One Foods.

There is not a plan yet for next year’s vision day but Super One Foods says they will be back.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash graphic.
Man seriously injured in single side by side crash
Multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of US 41 and Teal Lake Avenue in Negaunee.
All lanes open following Negaunee crash on US-41 near Teal Lake Avenue
MSP is searching for Jarvi for questioning about an assault in Breitung Twp.
Man arrested following Breitung Township assault
Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man accused of murders, assault has criminal history in Marquette
Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man suspected of crimes in 3 states to be extradited to Michigan

Latest News

People watching the boat parade at the Lower Harbor.
Local association honors veterans with boat parade
Waterfront Arts Festival
Bonifas Arts Center hosts Waterfront Arts Festival in Escanaba
Yoopers pull a FedEx truck to raise money for U.P. Honor Flight.
Yoopers pull FedEx trucks for Honor Flight fundraiser
Dive teams cleaning up.
Dive teams help clean Marquette Harbor waters