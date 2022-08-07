Marquette nature center hosts painting workshop

Different designs made on rocks.
Different designs made on rocks.(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette residents enjoyed the nice weather Sunday by getting outside and painting rocks.

The Moosewood Nature Center hosted the event for people of all ages. Designs ranged from flowers to ladybugs.

Moosewood Nature Center Board Member, Tiffany Rantanen said people could learn about nature with Sunday’s event.

“Well, if somebody likes to paint flowers, it’s always an opportunity to talk about some of our native flowers especially anything out in our garden here or animals. We’d talk about some of our native animals,” Rantanen said.

The next event for the Nature Center is a workshop where people make pieces of jewelry. To find out more about upcoming events for the center and to sign up for them go here.

