Marquette nature center hosts painting workshop

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette residents enjoyed the nice weather Sunday by getting outside and painting rocks.

The Moosewood Nature Center hosted the event for people of all ages. Designs ranged from flowers to ladybugs.

Moosewood Nature Center Board Member, Tiffany Rantanen said people could learn about nature with Sunday’s event.

“Well, if somebody likes to paint flowers, it’s always an opportunity to talk about some of our native flowers especially anything out in our garden here or animals. We’d talk about some of our native animals,” Rantanen said.

The next event for the Nature Center is a workshop where people make pieces of jewelry. To find out more about upcoming events for the center and to sign up for them go here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.