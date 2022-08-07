Local association honors veterans with boat parade

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Marquette gathered at Lower Harbor to watch a parade celebrating veterans on Saturday.

Nearly 100 veterans visited the lake for a morning of fishing followed by a boat parade. Some veterans were in the parade, while others just watched. South Shore Fishing Association spearheaded its eighth annual event.

Dozens of volunteers helped out make the event run smoothly. The President of South Shore, Todd Scott said honoring veterans is something the association loves doing.

“This is our way of giving back to those vets who give it all for us this is a way we honor them. They’re very important and we try to take care of our local vets and we have vets coming in from as far as Ohio and Colorado today.”

South Shore has one more event for the season with its fishing tournament later this month.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.