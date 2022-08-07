Covenant Point Bible Camp raises funds for inclusive week

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Covenant Point Bible Camp held its 21st annual triathlon fundraiser Sunday.

The triathlon raises funds for its Autism Spectrum Disorder Family Camp in Iron River.

“There are tons of triathlons out there but to do one that’s such a good cause makes it feel extra special,” Triathlon Participant Ryan Schultz said. “The whole time you’re out there exercising you carry that with you and it makes it a little bit better, a little bit sweeter.”

About 35 athletes competed to raise roughly $10,000 of the $15,000 total needed for the Autism Spectrum Disorder Family Camp.

“This is always a special day because it’s a supportive, fun, encouraging atmosphere,” Covenant Point Bible Camp Executive Director Erik Strom said. “It’s a meaningful day too because we know that the people who are here care about this ministry and care about the families that we get to support through this event.”

Strom says he hopes triathlon participants walk away with new friendships.

“I hope they take away from today an opportunity to have fun together, to enjoy the outdoors, to reconnect with maybe some old friends and meet new people and raise awareness about autism and the fact the church has a part to play in caring for families who have these needs,” Strom said.

Triathlon attendee Linnea Johnson worked during the Autism Spectrum Disorder Family Camp this year and says it was the highlight of her summer.

“It’s an amazing week not only for the kiddos on the autism spectrum but their families,” Johnson said. “I feel like the siblings and the parents build their own community and so being part of that week on staff is always my favorite week of the summer.

Visit its website to donate to the camp and help them raise the rest of the $5,000 needed for the Autism Spectrum Disorder Family Camp.

