Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men

The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to the recent murders of four Muslim men.(Source: Albuquerque Police Department via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police investigating whether the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque are connected said Sunday they need help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the deaths.

Police said the vehicle sought is a dark gray or silver, four-door Volkswagen with dark tinted windows.

A Muslim man was killed Friday night in Albuquerque.

Authorities are investigating whether there are connections between that killing and the ambush shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the past nine months in New Mexico’s biggest city.

Authorities said they can’t say yet if the shootings were hate crimes until they have identified a suspect and can determine a motive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash graphic.
Man seriously injured in single side by side crash
Multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of US 41 and Teal Lake Avenue in Negaunee.
All lanes open following Negaunee crash on US-41 near Teal Lake Avenue
Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man suspected of crimes in 3 states to be extradited to Michigan
State Rep. Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) speaking on the House floor at the Capitol in Lansing...
Rep. Cambensy responds to Veridea Group, urges transparency
Courtesy: Our Lady of Peace Church
Ironwood church asks childcare center to operate separately

Latest News

Different designs made on rocks.
Marquette nature center hosts painting workshop
In a speech before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Inflation...
Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden
The Iron County Fair wrapped up its final day of the fair weekend Sunday.
131st annual Iron County Fair wraps up weekend
About 35 athletes competed to raise roughly $10,000 of the $15,000 total needed for the Autism...
Covenant Point Bible Camp raises funds for inclusive week