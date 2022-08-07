131st annual Iron County Fair wraps up weekend

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -The Iron County Fair wrapped up its final day of the fair weekend Sunday.

The fair had animals ranging from cattle to horses and even rabbits. Hundreds attended the event which started on August 4th.

It also had musicians performing and carnival rides as well as youth exhibits from the Iron River 4-H.

“It’s really nice to be part of a community event that has something for everybody of every age,” Iron County Fair Board Vice President Libby Hansen said. “We’ve been doing this since 1896 and to be part of an organization that is 131 years old is kind of incredible. Things always change but we are able to keep some traditions and bring something new so there is something for everyone.”

Hansen says she’s proud of the community coming together to make this year’s fair a success.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.