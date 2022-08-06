Yoopers pull FedEx trucks for Honor Flight fundraiser

Yoopers pull a FedEx truck to raise money for U.P. Honor Flight.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit hosted a fundraiser in Escanaba this weekend.

On Saturday, U.P. Honor Flight held Pulling for Honor. U.P. Honor Flight flies veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials. Teams competed to see who could pull a FedEx truck 30 feet the fastest. 80 people contended in eight teams of ten. The event raised about $11,000.

Organizers say they hope to see the event grow in the future.

“Next year we are hoping that the teams that pulled today will challenge other people in the U.P. so that we have sixteen teams pulling next year,” said Scott Knauf, U.P. Honor Flight President. “And we’ll have that much better of an event.”

Veterans who would like to visit their memorials should click here to apply for an Honor Flight.

