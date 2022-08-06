Negaunee Public Schools induct two newest HOF members during ceremony Friday

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Schools inducted its two newest members into the school hall of fame during a ceremony Friday night. The ceremony took place inside Lakeview Memorial Gym where they honored Dominic Jacobetti, whose son was there on his behalf, and Negaunee sports super fan Don Price.

Jacobetti served 40 years in the Michigan House of Representatives while Price served as a bus driver for Negaunee schools for 23 years.

“Basically, the whole idea is we’re looking at people who have had a positive impact on the city of Negaunee and the Negaunee Public Schools, anybody that has had a positive impact and comes to the district,” said Gary Zanetti, NPS HOF committee member.

The Negaunee Hall of Fame Committee honors the new inductees in August each year.

