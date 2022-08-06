Moderate to heavy rainfall throughout this weekend

This is a recording of the TV6 Early News.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Be prepared for some moderate and heavy rain in pieces throughout this weekend. Temperatures will be warm throughout tonight and will warm up into the high 80s Saturday afternoon. T-storms are possible throughout the weekend so be sure to have the umbrella ready if rain picks up. Conditions will cool down for Sunday with temps in the 60s but rain can still linger.

Saturday: Humid and warm; scattered showers throughout afternoon and evening

>Highs: Mid to High 80s

Sunday: Rain and showers continue throughout morning and afternoon; cool

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Monday: Lingering showers in the morning; partly cloudy in the afternoon

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Tuesday: Sunny skies and seasonal temps

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy; slightly warmer with isolated rain out east

>Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Thursday: Mostly sunny; seasonal

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 70s

