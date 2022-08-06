Michigan Lighthouse Festival visits Marquette

The event travels to a different Michigan city every year to support local lighthouses.
Michigan Lighthouse Festival stand behind the Marquette Maritime Museum
By Vinny La Via
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Enthusiasts will gather in Marquette this weekend to celebrate lighthouses.

The Michigan Lighthouse Festival is stopping at the Marquette Maritime Museum from Friday through Sunday. A market with twelve unique vendors is set for Saturday at the maritime museum parking lot.

“Half of the vendors will sell arts and crafts, the other half will be guest speakers sharing information about lighthouses from other cities in the state,” Ellenberger explained.

In addition to the market, tours of the Marquette Harbor Lighthouse will also take place. All proceeds from lighthouse tour ticket sales will go towards maintaining its upkeep.

“I would encourage everybody to stop out and support the Marquette Maritime Museum and the Marquette Harbor Lighthouse,” Ellenberger said. “That is the purpose of the Michigan Lighthouse Festival to support, each year, a particular lighthouse in that city.”

Michigan has 129 lighthouses, the most of any state in the U.S. Michigan Lighthouse Festival Director Marge Ellenberger thinks this alone is a reason to be interested in the waterside buildings.

“Lighthouses have played an important part to Michigan for hundreds of years,” Ellenberger said. “Especially this one here in Marquette and it is absolutely beautiful.”

Entrance to the festival is free and open to all ages.

