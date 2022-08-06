Dive teams help clean Marquette Harbor waters

Dive teams cleaning up.
Dive teams cleaning up.(WLUC News)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Divers cleaned up the Lower Harbor waters to help future generations. Dive teams collected trash like tires, fridge doors and even old wire underwater.

Boy Scouts even helped carry trash to dumpsters after it was brought to the surface.

This was the fourth annual clean up. It’s hosted every year by the Great Lakes Scuba Diving and Lake Preservation.

“We’re almost wrapped up with this activity here in the harbor. Now that we’ve had such good success we’re probably going to take this show on the road and start reaching out and doing other harbors throughout the U.P.,” said Don Fossbender, the president of Great Lakes Scuba Diving and Lake Preservation.

There will be a fundraiser for the organization on September 25. It begins at 5 p.m. at Ore Dock. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash graphic.
Man seriously injured in single side by side crash
Multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of US 41 and Teal Lake Avenue in Negaunee.
All lanes open following Negaunee crash on US-41 near Teal Lake Avenue
MSP is searching for Jarvi for questioning about an assault in Breitung Twp.
Man arrested following Breitung Township assault
Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man accused of murders, assault has criminal history in Marquette
A portion of 18th Ave is closed off in Menominee Township.
Barricaded gunman apprehended in Menominee Township, 2 people in custody

Latest News

UPPCO holds appliance recycling event in Houghton
UPPCO holds appliance recycling event in Houghton
What's ahead for Tudor Dixon's campaign?
What's ahead for Tudor Dixon's campaign?
Developer sends letter to AG
Rep. Cambensy responds to Veridea Group, urges transparency
MSP is searching for Jarvi for questioning about an assault in Breitung Twp.
Man arrested following Breitung Township assault