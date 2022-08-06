Dive teams help clean Marquette Harbor waters

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Divers cleaned up the Lower Harbor waters to help future generations. Dive teams collected trash like tires, fridge doors and even old wire underwater.

Boy Scouts even helped carry trash to dumpsters after it was brought to the surface.

This was the fourth annual clean up. It’s hosted every year by the Great Lakes Scuba Diving and Lake Preservation.

“We’re almost wrapped up with this activity here in the harbor. Now that we’ve had such good success we’re probably going to take this show on the road and start reaching out and doing other harbors throughout the U.P.,” said Don Fossbender, the president of Great Lakes Scuba Diving and Lake Preservation.

There will be a fundraiser for the organization on September 25. It begins at 5 p.m. at Ore Dock. Everyone is welcome to attend.

