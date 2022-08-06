Bonifas Arts Center hosts Waterfront Arts Festival in Escanaba

Waterfront Arts Festival
Waterfront Arts Festival(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ludington Park in Escanaba was filled with art Saturday.

It was the Waterfront Arts Festival. 35 artists packed Ludington Park to sell and showcase their art. Paintings, photography, pottery, and jewelry were among the mediums for sale. The event also featured live music in the band shell all day.

Many of the artists were local to the Escanaba area.

“I love seeing all the beautiful art that’s created by a lot of local artists that are here,” said Paula Jordan, Bonifas Arts Center events coordinator. “We do have a lot from out of town, but the majority are from here in Escanaba, Delta County, Menominee, the Schoolcraft area. It’s great to get their work out there and showcase it.”

This is the 50th year of the festival, but the festival will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year because the event was virtual in 2020.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash graphic.
Man seriously injured in single side by side crash
Multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of US 41 and Teal Lake Avenue in Negaunee.
All lanes open following Negaunee crash on US-41 near Teal Lake Avenue
MSP is searching for Jarvi for questioning about an assault in Breitung Twp.
Man arrested following Breitung Township assault
Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man accused of murders, assault has criminal history in Marquette
Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man suspected of crimes in 3 states to be extradited to Michigan

Latest News

Yoopers pull a FedEx truck to raise money for U.P. Honor Flight.
Yoopers pull FedEx trucks for Honor Flight fundraiser
Dive teams cleaning up.
Dive teams help clean Marquette Harbor waters
UPPCO holds appliance recycling event in Houghton
UPPCO holds appliance recycling event in Houghton
What's ahead for Tudor Dixon's campaign?
What's ahead for Tudor Dixon's campaign?