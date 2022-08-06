Bonifas Arts Center hosts Waterfront Arts Festival in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ludington Park in Escanaba was filled with art Saturday.

It was the Waterfront Arts Festival. 35 artists packed Ludington Park to sell and showcase their art. Paintings, photography, pottery, and jewelry were among the mediums for sale. The event also featured live music in the band shell all day.

Many of the artists were local to the Escanaba area.

“I love seeing all the beautiful art that’s created by a lot of local artists that are here,” said Paula Jordan, Bonifas Arts Center events coordinator. “We do have a lot from out of town, but the majority are from here in Escanaba, Delta County, Menominee, the Schoolcraft area. It’s great to get their work out there and showcase it.”

This is the 50th year of the festival, but the festival will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year because the event was virtual in 2020.

