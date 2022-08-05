Tickets for Great Lakes Hockey Invitational go on sale Friday

Michigna Tech, Michigna State, Western Michigan, Ferris State participating
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Tickets for the 57th Great Lakes Invitational go on sale on Friday (Aug. 5) at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase online at VanAndelArena.com and in person at the DeVos Performance Hall box office for the December 27 and 28 tournament.

Ticket pricing is based on a per-day basis and tickets will be distributed on a mobile device. On-glass tickets are $75, with lower bowl sections for $50 and $40, and student tickets at $20. Upper-level tickets are $30. Ticket pricing is subject to change and additional fees may apply. Michigan Tech’s student section is 124 and the Pep Band will be in section 225.

Michigan Tech is hosting the 2022 Great Lakes Invitational at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on December 27-28. GLI mainstay Michigan State will join the Huskies along with Western Michigan and Ferris State as the teams compete for the MacInnes Cup in a two-day, single-elimination tournament.

The 57th GLI starts with a doubleheader matchup on Tuesday, December 27 between Michigan Tech and Western Michigan at 3:30 p.m., followed by Michigan State against Ferris State at 7 p.m. The winners of those contests will advance to the GLI Championship game on Wednesday, December 28 at 7 p.m., while the puck drops on the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. on the same day.

The Great Lakes Invitational was first played in 1965 after the idea for the tournament was conceived and implemented by Michigan Tech coach John MacInnes, Olympia Stadium General Manager Lincoln Cavalieri, and Detroit Red Wings Scout Jack Paterson. The tournament has been played at Olympia Stadium (1965-78), Joe Louis Arena (1979–2012, 2014–16), Comerica Park (2013), and Little Caesars Arena (2018-19). COVID-19 canceled the 2020 GLI and teams played a non-tournament showcase-style event in 2021.

It will be the 17th time in tournament history with four Michigan-based teams. Michigan Tech has won the GLI 11 times in 55 tournaments and is the defending champion after a pair of 4-2 victories in the 2019 GLI. Michigan State has 12 GLI titles in 47 tournaments. Western Michigan has three titles in five appearances. Ferris State will be making its third appearance at the tournament.

