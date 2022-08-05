NMU adds eight to Men’s Soccer Program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University men’s soccer head coach Alex Fatovic has announced the addition of eight newcomers into the program. Dylan Woods, Erik Lotysz, Jan Hoffmann, Philipp Rimmler, Nicolas Bevacqua, Baruc Delgado, Jorge Uriarte, and Tomasso Lami will join the Wildcats as part of Coach Fatovic’s first recruiting class to Marquette. Coach Fatovic on the incoming class: “I am pleased to announce our first recruiting class, a top-5 recruiting class nationwide, achieved in just two months. It speaks to how well we’ve demonstrated the tremendous potential at NMU to challenge for championships every year. I couldn’t be more proud of our accomplishment in this short transition period to advance NMU Men’s Soccer by signing players from the top levels worldwide and domestically. At the same time, our returning squad has put in a significant amount of work this summer to welcome this stellar class of players with a brand new culture and plan to help us compete for silverware in 2022.”

Dylan Woods | Donegal, Ireland Coach Fatovic on Woods: “Coming into a new team without much knowledge of the players, I knew we needed stability, size, and willingness to win aerial balls in central midfield. Dylan Woods fits all those needs and more and will be a massive presence for us in defensive midfield. Having played for the Finns Harps youth academy of the Irish Premier League, Dylan knows how to be tough and grind out games in harsh conditions, but at the same time has excellent feet and will help us advance the ball through central midfield. Welcome, Dylan!”

Erik Lotysz | Buenos Aires, Argentina Coach Fatovic on Lotysz: “Erik Lotysz was an absolute no brainer. Erik is everything you want in a center-back: mature, focused, a true leader, and excellent on the ball. Having played for Club Deportivo UAI Urquiza in the Primera Nacional, the second level of Argentinian soccer, Erik understands how to help us build out of the back and defend as one compact unit. He is an instant team leader and will be a fantastic teammate on and off the field. Welcome to NMU, Erik!”

Jan Hoffmann | Windhagen, Germany Coach Fatovic on Hoffmann: “Jan Hoffman comes to us from Cologne, Germany, where he played for FC Hennef 05 in the German Mittelrheinliga, the second highest youth level in Germany. Jan is a hard-working left-sided wing-back that will pose an attacking threat as an out-and-out left-back but can also do a shift at wing-back. He has a fantastic personality, is an absolute pleasure to be around, and will fit right in with our diverse group. Welcome, Jan!”

Philipp Rimmler | Grünstadt, Germany Coach Fatovic on Rimmler: “Philipp Rimmler comes to us as a Division 1 transfer from Wright State in Dayton, OH. I know Phillip will bring instant college soccer familiarity at an extremely high level. At the same time, Phillips’s youth pedigree is relatively high, having grown up and lived his entire childhood in Germany. He brings great comfort on the ball, and he will allow us to retain possession, swing the play and create entries in between and behind the opposition backline. Welcome to NMU, Philipp!”

Nicolas Bevacqua | Buenos Aires, Argentina Coach Fatovic on Bevacqua: “Nico is a crafty left-sided attacking midfielder that will bring great balance to our attacking midfield. Nico can play in between the lines and gets in great pockets of space to help advance and penetrate the backline. With his ability to link our attack in both wide areas and centrally, it just adds another balanced layer to our attack, and we expect Nico to be a big part of our goals scored this season. Welcome to NMU Nico!”

Baruc Delgado | Splendora, Texas Coach Fatovic on Delgado: “Baruc Delgado is a fantastic signing, and we are excited to see Baruc’s versatility, athleticism, and work rate. Baruc played his club ball with Houston Rise of the MLSNext and for us to get a player of his caliber from the top league in the United States is immense. Baruc traditionally was an attacking player but has settled in at right back, which is excellent for how we play with attacking outside backs. Although one of the team’s younger players, I expect Baruc to contribute immediately. Welcome, Baruc!”

Jorge Uriarte | Bermeo, Spain Coach Fatovic on Uriarte: “Jorge Uriarte is a proper out-and-out right attacking winger that comes to us from Basque country in Spain. Having grown up in the Athletico Bilao youth academy, Jorge brings experience, attacking quality, and soccer intelligence. Jorge comes from a family of footballers and coaches and will be an easy fit in our attacking system. We can’t wait to see Jorge in the gold and green! Welcome to NMU, Jorge!”

Tommaso Lami | Bologna, Italy Coach Fatovic on Lami: “Tommaso Lami may have been our last signing, but he’s certainly not the least. Learning his football at the famed Bologna FC youth academy of the Italian Serie-A, Tommaso has always been a natural left winger that can also come in and play as a 10 and 9. We see him playing opposite Jorge on the left flank, and now with a duel wing threat like this, combined with depth on the current squad, we have the quality in both the central midfield and wide areas to bring a balanced and deceptive attack. Tommy is a monumental addition to the team and locker room, and we anticipate an immediate impact from Tommy. Welcome, Tommy!”

Coach Fatovic on entering his first season as head coach at NMU: “Lastly, I’d like to thank all of our new NMU friends for their help in identifying top talent for us, as well as seeing the value in NMU and our soccer program for their quality players. We are excited to begin our 2023 classes and beyond and welcome all interested players to get in touch immediately. We know we have something special here in Marquette, and now the collegiate soccer world is about to find out too!”The Wildcats are slated to open up the 2022 campaign on the road at Wisconsin-Lutheran on August 26th. The Green and Gold will host Lewis on September 1st in the home opener.

