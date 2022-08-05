Negaunee Township Fire Department hosts National Night Out

A firefighter helps a child operate a fire hose.
A firefighter helps a child operate a fire hose.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Township Fire Department hosted its annual National Night Out Thursday.

This was the first National Night Out since 2019 because of COVID-19. Kids went for rides in fire trucks while firefighters served food, drinks, and fun.

Firefighters say the event was a great opportunity to meet the public outside of emergency situations.

“This is put on so the public can see us we are, in our plain clothes rather than in an emergency situation,” said Jeff Kontio, Negaunee Township Fire Chief. “They get to know us and understand we aren’t scary when we come in with all that gear on.”

Marquette Search and Rescue was also in attendance to meet the public and show off their equipment.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man suspected of second homicide in Alabama
Michigan Elections.
Michigan Primary Election 2022 Results
MSP is searching for Jarvi for questioning about an assault in Breitung Twp.
Felony warrant issued for man connected to Breitung Township assault
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation
A portion of 18th Ave is closed off in Menominee Township.
1 man in custody after Menominee Township ‘incident’ near 18th Ave

Latest News

The Copper Range Depot is hosting a series of train-themed history lectures for the community...
Houghton’s Copper Range Depot restaurant hosts train history lectures
Cody Mayer (Mayor Pro Tempore of Marquette) shakes hands with Yusuke Shindo.
General Consul of Japan visits Marquette
U.P. Engineers and Architect study finds many fair buildings not useable
Gogebic County Fair pushes ahead after setback
More than 2,000 people are expected to come through the gates of the Iron County Fair this...
Iron County fair kicks off 130th year