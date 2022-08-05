Negaunee Township Fire Department hosts National Night Out

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Township Fire Department hosted its annual National Night Out Thursday.

This was the first National Night Out since 2019 because of COVID-19. Kids went for rides in fire trucks while firefighters served food, drinks, and fun.

Firefighters say the event was a great opportunity to meet the public outside of emergency situations.

“This is put on so the public can see us we are, in our plain clothes rather than in an emergency situation,” said Jeff Kontio, Negaunee Township Fire Chief. “They get to know us and understand we aren’t scary when we come in with all that gear on.”

Marquette Search and Rescue was also in attendance to meet the public and show off their equipment.

