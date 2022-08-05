Negaunee Public Schools thank voters for supporting millage renewal

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Public School District is thanking voters who supported their recent millage renewal. Voters approved the 18 mill renewal by a margin of about 3 to 1 this past Tuesday night.

That generates about $2 million for the district, about 12 percent of their total budget. The NPS Superintendent, Dan Skewis, says the money the millage creates helps the district continue its programs.

“It is a little bit scary when we go to the community, even though we were cautiously optimistic that it would pass if it didn’t pass we would more than likely have to cut programs and look at personnel changes and things like that, but fortunately we renewed it for another ten years and we won’t have to worry about that,” Skewis said.

Negaunee schools will also be holding their hall of fame induction ceremony Friday night.

