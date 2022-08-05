Negaunee crash closes lanes of traffic at Teal Lake Avenue, US-41

Multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of US 41 and Teal Lake Avenue in Negaunee.
Multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of US 41 and Teal Lake Avenue in Negaunee.(Jack Caron)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Police were directing traffic at the intersection of US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue in Negaunee following a multi-vehicle crash Friday.

A TV6 reporter on scene said two cars and one truck pulling an RV were involved.

It is unclear if anyone was been injured.

First responders were directing traffic through the intersection at around 1:30 p.m. Traffic heading both west and east on US-41 were reduced to one lane through the area.

UPHS-Marquette EMS, Negaunee Police, the Marquette County Fire Department, and Negaunee Fire were on scene.

TV6 will update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

