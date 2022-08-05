MTU Football adds Hubbard, O’Neill as assistant coaches

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech football has announced the hiring of Eric Hubbard as linebackers coach and Kellen O’Neill as wide receivers coach for the 2022-23 season.

From 2019 to 2021, Hubbard served as linebackers coach at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin. The Green Knights reached the conference championship in 2019. Hubbard coached five all-conference linebackers, including three in 2021.

Prior to St. Norbert, Hubbard coached linebackers at Division II McKendree University for one season. He also assisted with the linebacker position at Northern Illinois University for two seasons while earning his master’s degree in Sports Management. In his final year, NIU made an appearance in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Hubbard began his coaching career at Middleton High School, where he was in charge of the freshmen football team for two seasons, then transitioned to defensive coordinator for two years. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in History from University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point in 2012.

“We are very pleased to add Eric Hubbard to our coaching staff,” said head coach Steve Olson. “Eric brings a wealth of football experience and will be working with our outside linebackers.”

O’Neill comes to the Huskies from Gannon University, where he served one season as tight ends coach. O’Neill worked as wide receivers coach from 2019-20 at University of Findlay and assisted All-GMAC wide receiver Ruben Flowers.

O’Neill was a member of the Duquesne coaching staff in 2017, serving as wide receivers coach. He helped the Dukes to a 7-4 finish. Among his wide receivers was Nehari Crawford, who earned first-team All-Northeast Conference honors. Crawford led the Football Championship Subdivision with 15 receiving touchdowns. He recorded 65 receptions for 1,026 yards, becoming just the eighth player in Duquesne history to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving in a season.O’Neill joined the Edinboro University staff in 2016 as running backs/special teams coordinator. He was also an assistant coach at Division I University of Albany in 2014 and 2015, working as an offensive assistant in 2015. He served as assistant boys basketball coach for his alma mater, General McLane High School, in 2012-13.A 2013 graduate of Edinboro with a bachelor of arts degree in Communication Studies, O’Neill played three seasons for the Fighting Scots. He finished with 23 receptions and 181 career receiving yards as a wide receiver.O’Neill started his collegiate career at Slippery Rock University, where he redshirted in 2009 and served as the backup quarterback in 2010, appearing in eight games. O’Neill became a second-generation coach at Edinboro. His father Rege served as a member of the Edinboro coaching staff in the early 1980′s.

“We are excited to add Kellen O’Neill to our football staff,” Olson said. “Kellen brings knowledge and experience to our wide receiver room and is a great addition to our football program.”

Michigan Tech football begins the 2022 season on September 1 when the Huskies host University of Wisconsin Platteville at 6 p.m.

