MTU Alumni Hockey Game set for Saturday
Faceoff set for 7pm
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A number of former Michigan Tech hockey players will lace up the skates for an alumni game on Saturday. The puck will drop at 7 p.m. at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena. Admission is free and open to the public.
Michigan Tech hockey is celebrating 100 years of hockey with a reunion and alumni and friends are gathering for events throughout the weekend.
