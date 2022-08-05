MTU Alumni Hockey Game set for Saturday

Faceoff set for 7pm
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A number of former Michigan Tech hockey players will lace up the skates for an alumni game on Saturday. The puck will drop at 7 p.m. at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena. Admission is free and open to the public.

Michigan Tech hockey is celebrating 100 years of hockey with a reunion and alumni and friends are gathering for events throughout the weekend.

Alumni and friends registered so far:

  • Carl Ahlsten
  • Ron Amadio
  • Patricia Angell
  • Steven Bouchard
  • Brian Butlin
  • Steve Coates
  • William Cron
  • Joe Dancy
  • Ricky Doriott
  • Dan Farrell
  • Michael Graham
  • Geordie Hamilton
  • Doug Harris
  • Greg Hay
  • Jeff Hill
  • James Holden
  • Bruce Horsch
  • Brian Hunter
  • Bruce Janda
  • Eric Jensen
  • Barry Johnson
  • Ted Kearly
  • Paul Kerttu
  • John Kisil
  • Frank Krieber
  • Bob Lee
  • Mikael Lickteig
  • Bill Lucier
  • Betty MacInnes
  • Scott MacInnes
  • Jerry MacInnes
  • Mark Maroste
  • Randy McKay
  • Al McLeod
  • Gordon McRae
  • Robert Mihos
  • Jeff Mikesch
  • Rodger Moy
  • Jim Murray
  • Tim Opie
  • Randy Oswald
  • Craig Perrett
  • Brent Peterson
  • Kyle Peterson
  • Tiger Pierce
  • James Pirie
  • Ken Naples
  • Jamie Ram
  • David Reierson
  • John Rockwell
  • Gord Salt
  • Edward Shillington
  • Bill Steele
  • Travis Van Tighem
  • Jim Warden
  • Brian Watts
  • Darcy Way
  • Rick Williams
  • Jason Wright
  • Dave Ziegler
  • Dale Zschoche

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man suspected of second homicide in Alabama
MSP is searching for Jarvi for questioning about an assault in Breitung Twp.
Felony warrant issued for man connected to Breitung Township assault
A portion of 18th Ave is closed off in Menominee Township.
1 man in custody after Menominee Township ‘incident’ near 18th Ave
Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man accused of murders, assault has criminal history in Marquette
MSP searches for a missing woman in Alger County.
MSP searches for missing woman with dementia in Alger County

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
NMU adds eight to Men’s Soccer Program
Tickets for Great Lakes Hockey Invitational go on sale Friday
Ewen-Trout Creek's Jaden Borseth will continue his career at GCC.
August 3 2022 - Jaden Borseth, Elisa Jurmu, Northern Chill Softball
Ewen-Trout Creek's Chelsea Robl (3) carries for USA Rubgy South
August 2 2022 - Chelsea Robl Rugby Profile