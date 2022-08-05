Med Pros Share holds grand opening

The ribbon cutting ceremony included staff and the Lake Superior Community Partnership.
Med Pros Share is a community-based practice providing both occupational and physical mental health therapy.
Med Pros Share is a community-based practice providing both occupational and physical mental health therapy.(WLUC)
By Jack Caron
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A ribbon cutting at Med Pros Share in Marquette celebrated its grand opening Friday.

Med Pros Share is a community-based practice providing both occupational and physical mental health therapy. They also provide speech therapy for a wide variety of age groups.

CEO and Founder Britta Carlson says the age range they serve and the sizes of their groups allow for more understanding and a stronger education.

“We like to offer multi-aged care, which really brings a well-rounded group together, and it helps kids learn to help those that are younger than them as well as achieve skills of kids that are older than them,” said Carlson.

Med Pros Share provides a wide range of services and treatments. More information on their services can be found here.

