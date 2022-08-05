Manny Mag’s food truck serving authentic Mexican food all summer

Upper Michigan Today episode 90
Manny Mag's on Upper Michigan Today.
Manny Mag's on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... you can book a kayak tour with Marquette Mountain and Iron County fair is in full swing.

Upper Michigan Today shares news of the day outside the TV6 and FOX UP station.

Plus... Manny Mag’s food truck shares what it’s serving up this summer.

What to expect at Manny Mag's food truck.

Manny Magdaleno shows off life on a food truck...

Manny Magdaleno shows off his food truck on Upper Michigan Today.

...and puts Tia to the test.

Serving up food on Manny Mag's food truck.

Manny Mag’s posts its weekly schedule on Facebook at @mannymagsmexicanrestaurant.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP weekdays at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man suspected of second homicide in Alabama
MSP is searching for Jarvi for questioning about an assault in Breitung Twp.
Felony warrant issued for man connected to Breitung Township assault
A portion of 18th Ave is closed off in Menominee Township.
2 people in custody after Menominee Township ‘incident’ near 18th Ave
Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man accused of murders, assault has criminal history in Marquette
MSP searches for a missing woman in Alger County.
MSP searches for missing woman with dementia in Alger County

Latest News

L’Anse woman pleads guilty to meth charge
Manny Mags shows how to make a gringa on Upper Michigan Today.
Manny Mags on Upper Michigan Today
Manny Magdaleno shows off his food truck on Upper Michigan Today.
Manny Mags on Upper Michigan Today
Manny Magdaleno talks about his food truck business on Upper Michigan Today.
Manny Mags on Upper Michigan Today