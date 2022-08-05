Man seriously injured in single side by side crash

ATV crash graphic.
ATV crash graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERWIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single side by side crash that happened on South Davis Road on August 4 around 5:15 p.m.

A 61-year-old man from Rochester Hills was driving the side by side with a female passenger. They were traveling south when the driver decided to turn around.

While making the turn, the side by side slid off the road and rolled over in the ditch. The driver was trapped underwater and was not able to free his seat belt.

The passenger was able to get out of the side by side without any injuries.

A nearby resident heard the crash, came out to assist, and administered CPR until law enforcement and paramedics arrived.

The man was sent to Aspirus Ironwood Hospital and was later transferred to Duluth’s Trauma Center.

The sheriff’s office said that speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Assisting at the scene was the Ironwood Public Safety Department, Michigan State Police, Beacon Ambulance, Gogebic County Victim Services, and a good Samaritan of Gogebic County.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man suspected of crimes in 3 states to be extradited to Michigan
MSP is searching for Jarvi for questioning about an assault in Breitung Twp.
Felony warrant issued for man connected to Breitung Township assault
A portion of 18th Ave is closed off in Menominee Township.
Barricaded gunman apprehended in Menominee Township, 2 people in custody
Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man accused of murders, assault has criminal history in Marquette
MSP searches for a missing woman in Alger County.
MSP searches for missing woman with dementia in Alger County

Latest News

Ish Creamery held its grand opening today with their staff and board members of the Greater...
Ish Creamery holds grand opening Friday
Multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of US 41 and Teal Lake Avenue in Negaunee.
All lanes open following Negaunee crash on US-41 near Teal Lake Avenue
Izzy the chocolate lab
Alger County Animal Shelter seeks volunteers and food
A cow pokes her head out of her pen
Alger County Fair in Chatham kicks off Friday