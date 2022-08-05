Man seriously injured in single side by side crash

ERWIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single side by side crash that happened on South Davis Road on August 4 around 5:15 p.m.

A 61-year-old man from Rochester Hills was driving the side by side with a female passenger. They were traveling south when the driver decided to turn around.

While making the turn, the side by side slid off the road and rolled over in the ditch. The driver was trapped underwater and was not able to free his seat belt.

The passenger was able to get out of the side by side without any injuries.

A nearby resident heard the crash, came out to assist, and administered CPR until law enforcement and paramedics arrived.

The man was sent to Aspirus Ironwood Hospital and was later transferred to Duluth’s Trauma Center.

The sheriff’s office said that speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Assisting at the scene was the Ironwood Public Safety Department, Michigan State Police, Beacon Ambulance, Gogebic County Victim Services, and a good Samaritan of Gogebic County.

