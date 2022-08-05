L’Anse woman pleads guilty to meth charge

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Kelsey Brennan, a 30-year-old woman from L’Anse, was sentenced in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court of Baraga County on Thursday, Aug. 4.

She will serve up to 20 years in state prison, a minimum of five, for one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Habitual Offender – 2nd Offense.

As part of the plea agreement, two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine were dropped. Brennan was part of a six-month-long investigation conducted by detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). She was arraigned on the meth charges on Oct. 19, 2021.

UPSET was assisted by the Michigan State Police–Calumet Post and Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police K-9 unit.

