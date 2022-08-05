Ish Creamery holds grand opening Friday

The creamery hopes to bring a unique atmosphere to customers.
By Jack Caron
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new ice cream experience hits downtown Ishpeming.

Ish Creamery held its grand opening Friday with its staff and board members of the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce.

Owner and operator Lisa Thompson says the organization and style of their store provides customers with a unique experience.

“We wanted it to not be a place where you just ran up and got an ice cream cone and went home, but that you could spend some time and meet people,” said Thompson.

Ish Creamery is open from 11 to 9 p.m. every day and hopes to be open year-round by serving hot food this winter.

