Iron County assisted living facility celebrates 20 years

CRYSTAL FALLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The smell of fresh popcorn and hotdogs filled the air at Victorian Heights Assisted Living in Crystal Falls Township Friday. The facility and its residents celebrated 20 years of operation.

“We have tenants who live here and have their own vehicles, they provide their own meals, they do their own cooking, and they really like the safety and security of an apartment that has help if they need it,” said Lindsey Anderson, Victorian Heights director.

23 of 25 apartments are filled. Anderson said the average age of the tenants is around 90 years old. She said living here gives many of them a chance to connect with each other.

“We can talk about the Great Depression, we can talk about the war and those things and everybody can relate to what we are talking about,” said Lucy Ehlinger, Victorian Heights resident.

12 staff members work at the assisted living facility, but only one was an employee at the beginning.

“How we take care of them has changed,” said Sharron Reinke, Victorian Heights customer service associate. “We now get different types of residents here. Before they were just assisted living. Now we take more care of them and help residents out a lot. We want to make their life easier.”

Victorian Heights is connected to the Iron County Medical Care Facility and the rehab center. The three groups work together every day.

On Friday, after getting through the COVID-19 pandemic without one resident getting sick at Victorian Heights, everyone was able to celebrate 20 years of operation together outside, with ice cream.

“I just enjoy it here. I am very comfortable, and they treat us great,” said Dorothy Carlson, Victorian Heights resident.

Carlson said the best part is not having to cook anymore.

