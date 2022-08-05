Houghton-Hancock Lions Club hold annual ‘Matt and Pete Manderfield’ Chicken BBQ

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton-Hancock Lions Club held their annual chicken barbeque fundraiser just outside Dee Stadium.

Starting at noon, club members, volunteers, and members of Michigan Tech University’s football team grilled dozens of chickens for patrons. They could purchase tickets for a full meal, including half a chicken, coleslaw, beans, rolls, and dessert for fifteen dollars.

The first barbeque was started in 1956 by Matt Manderfield, who also came up with the barbecue’s signature seasoning. His son, Pete, then took it over organizing the event until his death last November.

“We’re all very proud to help out with the Houghton Lions event, and continue the Manderfield tradition for Grandpa Matt and Uncle Pete,” said Pete’s nephew Adam Manderfield. “Uncle Pete is not with us anymore, and it was passed down to myself, my cousin Nick, and Pete’s boy, Dwight.”

In the past, the event has been known as the ‘Annual Matt Manderfield Chicken Barbeque’. With Pete’s death, his name has been added to the title, and is now the ‘Annual Matt & Pete Manderfield Chicken Barbeque’.

The funds raised will be put towards eyeglasses for the less fortunate, whom the Lions Club has been donating to for several years.

A pancake breakfast hosted by the club is in the works for this winter.

