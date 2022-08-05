High rainfall event possible this weekend

High pressure will slowly move out of the area today. Tomorrow a cold front slowly moves across the area and potentially stalls just south of the U.P. This will be coupled with a strong southerly flow bringing in plenty of gulf moisture. As a result, we will have several rounds of showers and thunderstorms from tomorrow afternoon through Sunday night. This could lead to localized flooding in the southern and eastern U.P. Rainfall amounts in those areas could exceed 1.5″ with the western counties around 0.50″. The Weather Prediction Center has us under a Marginal risk for excessive rainfall for this time period. Make sure to enable your weather alerts on your cell phone!

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Cloudy, humid, warmer with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the shorelines

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Light shower in the east early in the morning. Otherwise, becoming sunny

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: Sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer with isolated showers

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

