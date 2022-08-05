General Consul of Japan visits Marquette

Cody Mayer (Mayor Pro Tempore of Marquette) shakes hands with Yusuke Shindo.
Cody Mayer (Mayor Pro Tempore of Marquette) shakes hands with Yusuke Shindo.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette had an international visitor Thursday.

Yusuke Shindo is the Consul General of Japan in Detroit. The Marquette Area Sister Cities Partnership invited him to Marquette to tour Northern Michigan University and learn about the U.P.’s culture. He also attended a meet and greet at the Peter White Public Library Thursday.

Shindo says that his favorite part of Marquette is the friendly people.

“I’m so impressed that people are so friendly,” said Shindo. “Friendly not just to Japanese people, but to people from the outside. Even to those who don’t speak English fluently. I really love the friendly atmosphere of this area.”

Marquette’s two sister cities are Higashiomi, Japan, and Kajaani, Finland.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man suspected of second homicide in Alabama
Michigan Elections.
Michigan Primary Election 2022 Results
MSP is searching for Jarvi for questioning about an assault in Breitung Twp.
Felony warrant issued for man connected to Breitung Township assault
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation
A portion of 18th Ave is closed off in Menominee Township.
1 man in custody after Menominee Township ‘incident’ near 18th Ave

Latest News

The Copper Range Depot is hosting a series of train-themed history lectures for the community...
Houghton’s Copper Range Depot restaurant hosts train history lectures
A firefighter helps a child operate a fire hose.
Negaunee Township Fire Department hosts National Night Out
U.P. Engineers and Architect study finds many fair buildings not useable
Gogebic County Fair pushes ahead after setback
More than 2,000 people are expected to come through the gates of the Iron County Fair this...
Iron County fair kicks off 130th year