General Consul of Japan visits Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette had an international visitor Thursday.

Yusuke Shindo is the Consul General of Japan in Detroit. The Marquette Area Sister Cities Partnership invited him to Marquette to tour Northern Michigan University and learn about the U.P.’s culture. He also attended a meet and greet at the Peter White Public Library Thursday.

Shindo says that his favorite part of Marquette is the friendly people.

“I’m so impressed that people are so friendly,” said Shindo. “Friendly not just to Japanese people, but to people from the outside. Even to those who don’t speak English fluently. I really love the friendly atmosphere of this area.”

Marquette’s two sister cities are Higashiomi, Japan, and Kajaani, Finland.

