Finlandia Men’s Basketball schedule released

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s double the home fun for the 2022-23 Finlandia University men’s basketball team during the 2021-22 season. The Lions play in the Paavo Nurmi Center nine times, more than double the home games from last season, and the most home games for the team since the 2016-17 season.

Finlandia tips off the season Friday, Nov. 11 vs. Beloit at 5:30. After heading to Northland on the 13th, the Lions return to their home court to take on Lakeland. Prior to Thanksgiving, the squad head to UMAC opponents Crown and Martin Luther, and to UW River Falls.

In December the Lions host three UMAC schools to start the month. Friday, December 2 sees Finlandia host North Central and follows with Northwestern (Minn.) the next day. On Tuesday, Finnu plays host for UW Superior. Later in the month, Finlandia head to NCA D2 foe Northern Michigan to take on the Wildcats Sunday, December 18 before heading downstate for two games against MIAA foes.

January opens with a trip to Minnesota but then sees the Lions visit Michigan Tech Wednesday, January 11 followed by home games with Maranatha Baptist, Thursday, January 12, and Grace Christian, Saturday, January 14. The squad also hosts Wisconsin Lutheran Wednesday, January 18.

After hitting the road for two more games, FinnU returns home to host Gogebic College on Senior Day, Thursday, February 2. The season ends with the Lions heading downstate February 11 and 12 and to Maranatha Baptist on Saturday, February 18.

Finlandia has 14 returning players which includes four of the top six scorers on the squad. Leading the charge is senior Danny Zuchak (8.2 points, 1.80 steals) and sophomore Emmett Johnson (7.2 points). The 22-23 season also sees Davin Hill, Johnny Schultz, Connor Smale and Jack Matrella joining the team from the U.P.

All but three of FinnU’s opponents made it to the post-season in 2021-22. Among this group are four national qualifiers in Grace Christian, Maranatha Baptist, Kent State Tuscarawas and Northwestern (Minn.).

Finlandia will start the season with an exhibition game at Lake Superior State Saturday, October 29.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.