Dodgeville woman arrested as part of ongoing meth investigation

Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On August 3, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 33-year-old woman from Dodgeville.

She is being charged with one count of of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20 year felony, and one count of Delivery of Adderall, a 7 year felony.

This arrest is in connection with the search warrants conducted in Mohawk, MI on July 14 and is part of the ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine in the area.

Her name will not be released until she is arraigned in Houghton County District Court. That arraignment is scheduled for Friday, August 5.

Her bond is set at $25,000 cash on each count.

