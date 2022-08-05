CDC: Long COVID could lead to other serious health problems in children

CDC study finds kids with long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health...
CDC study finds kids with long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems than kids who did not get COVID.(Oleg Baliuk via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study finds children battling long COVID have a greater chance of having other serious health issues than those who did not get the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports it looked at data from nearly 800,000 kids and adolescents diagnosed with COVID and compared them to 2.5 million kids who were not diagnosed with the coronavirus.

According to the study, kids with long COVID had higher rates of developing other health issues such as myocarditis and kidney failure. They were also more likely to develop diabetes.

The CDC said long COVID is when symptoms last four or more weeks after the initial infection, with the study looking at data from the start of March 2020 to the end of January 2022.

The health agency hopes this research helps doctors and caregivers watch for these serious symptoms and conditions among kids who get sick with COVID.

The agency said caregivers should consider this research when it comes to getting their kids vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man suspected of crimes in 3 states to be extradited to Michigan
MSP is searching for Jarvi for questioning about an assault in Breitung Twp.
Felony warrant issued for man connected to Breitung Township assault
A portion of 18th Ave is closed off in Menominee Township.
Barricaded gunman apprehended in Menominee Township, 2 people in custody
Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man accused of murders, assault has criminal history in Marquette
MSP searches for a missing woman in Alger County.
MSP searches for missing woman with dementia in Alger County

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the accident on Bath Creek on July 23.
College baseball player has leg amputated following horrific boating accident, family says
US economy adds 528K jobs in July, unemployment dips
US economy adds 528K jobs in July, unemployment dips
State Rep. Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) speaking on the House floor at the Capitol in Lansing...
Rep. Cambensy responds to Veridea Group, urges transparency
Multiple people were injured after a vehicle drives through a parade in New Mexico. (KAELYN...
GRAPHIC: Police identify driver arrested after SUV drove through Native American parade; 15 injured