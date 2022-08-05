Border Grill celebrates 25 years in business
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon checks in with the restaurant’s Houghton location
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Border Grill is celebrating 25 years in business, though its Houghton location has only been around for the past two.
Border Grill started in Marquette and has since opened stores in Negaunee, Houghton and most recently Munising.
Leo Razmus of Border Grill Houghton reflects on opening a restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Razmus says to expect a lot of good, real food coming out of the kitchen this summer and teases new daily specials.
Border Grill Houghton is located at 1301 Memorial Rd.
