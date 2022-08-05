Bay College Home Volleyball, Basketball Tickets on sale

Volleyball makes its debut later this month
Photo courtesy: Bay College
Photo courtesy: Bay College(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College Athletics has announced that ticket sales have opened for all home volleyball and basketball events for the 2022-2023 season.

Norse Volleyball will compete for the first time ever in the fall of 2022.  While they open the season on the road, the home opener is a triangular with Hibbing Community College and Alpena Community College on August 27.  The Norse will play ten matches at home this season, with conference play beginning on their home court on September 16 against Grand Rapids Community College.  Volleyball wraps up regular season play by hosting Finlandia on October 25.

Men’s and Women’s Basketball will feature a more robust home schedule this season, with 15 dates for the women and 14 for the men.  The Norse will also host three classic tournaments this season.  They begin their schedule with the first classic on November 4 and 5, and host their second a week later on November 11 and 12.  The will wrap up their first semester slate of games on December 16 and 17 with their annual Holiday Classic.  For the first time in school history Norse Basketball will be involved in conference play.  The first MCCAA home event for both teams will be on January 18 when North Central Michigan travels to Escanaba.  The Norse finalize regular season and conference play on February 28 by hosting Mid Michigan College.

Single game and season tickets can be purchased in person at the Student Accounts Office or online by going to https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/baycollege/3755.

