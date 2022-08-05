Alger County Fair in Chatham kicks off Friday

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Fair kicked off Friday in Chatham.

The fair features livestock shows, horse shows, 4-H exhibits, and live music. The fairgrounds also feature a new pavilion this year. The fair will celebrate many homecoming events on Saturday and there will be a chicken barbeque on Sunday.

Organizers say the fair is an opportunity to introduce kids to the arts and agriculture.

“Our mission is mainly for the youth of the community,” said Paul Naasz, Alger County Fair Board president. “To give them some experience showing their livestock, preparing their 4-H exhibits, and just being part of a little, small community. It’s a great time.”

Tickets are valid all weekend. They cost $5 Friday and Saturday, and $2 on Sunday.

