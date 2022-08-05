Alger County Animal Shelter seeks volunteers and food

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. animal shelter needs help moving animals for medical treatment.

The Alger County Animal Shelter is short-staffed and needs volunteers to transport animals to and from veterinary clinics. There is no vet in the Munising area, so volunteers should expect to drive to Gwinn or Manistique.

The shelter says applicants should have a passion for animals.

“Everyone here obviously has a love for animals and we just do it for the animals,” said Taylor Swartz, Alger County Animal Shelter office staff member. “If you have a passion to help those who can’t speak or do things on their own – that’s the little fur babies – that’s what we’re here for. We truly are passionate individuals and would love to bring you on our team.”

The Alger County Animal Shelter has also put out a request for dog food. To donate time or food to the shelter, call (906) 387-4131 or click here or here.

