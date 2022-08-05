Alger County Animal Shelter seeks volunteers and food

Izzy the chocolate lab
Izzy the chocolate lab(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. animal shelter needs help moving animals for medical treatment.

The Alger County Animal Shelter is short-staffed and needs volunteers to transport animals to and from veterinary clinics. There is no vet in the Munising area, so volunteers should expect to drive to Gwinn or Manistique.

The shelter says applicants should have a passion for animals.

“Everyone here obviously has a love for animals and we just do it for the animals,” said Taylor Swartz, Alger County Animal Shelter office staff member. “If you have a passion to help those who can’t speak or do things on their own – that’s the little fur babies – that’s what we’re here for. We truly are passionate individuals and would love to bring you on our team.”

The Alger County Animal Shelter has also put out a request for dog food. To donate time or food to the shelter, call (906) 387-4131 or click here or here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man suspected of crimes in 3 states to be extradited to Michigan
MSP is searching for Jarvi for questioning about an assault in Breitung Twp.
Felony warrant issued for man connected to Breitung Township assault
A portion of 18th Ave is closed off in Menominee Township.
Barricaded gunman apprehended in Menominee Township, 2 people in custody
Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man accused of murders, assault has criminal history in Marquette
MSP searches for a missing woman in Alger County.
MSP searches for missing woman with dementia in Alger County

Latest News

Ish Creamery held its grand opening today with their staff and board members of the Greater...
Ish Creamery holds grand opening Friday
Multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of US 41 and Teal Lake Avenue in Negaunee.
All lanes open following Negaunee crash on US-41 near Teal Lake Avenue
A cow pokes her head out of her pen
Alger County Fair in Chatham kicks off Friday
ATV crash graphic.
Man seriously injured in single side by side crash