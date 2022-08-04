Youth Wellness in Our Community
Continuing the conversation about youth mental health
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A youth wellness forum in coming to Marquette.
The forum will take place at the Ramada Inn and discuss topics such as: Regional youth psychiatric services, mental health services, diversity, equity, inclusion, social emotional learning, and behavior management strategies.
The forum will take place on August 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
