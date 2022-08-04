Youth Wellness in Our Community

Continuing the conversation about youth mental health
The forum will assist in finding programs that will benefit youth mental health.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A youth wellness forum in coming to Marquette.

The forum will take place at the Ramada Inn and discuss topics such as: Regional youth psychiatric services, mental health services, diversity, equity, inclusion, social emotional learning, and behavior management strategies.

Derrick Depetro says that youths need more mental health services.

The forum will take place on August 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here to reserve your spot.

