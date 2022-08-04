Youth Wellness in Our Community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A youth wellness forum in coming to Marquette.

The forum will take place at the Ramada Inn and discuss topics such as: Regional youth psychiatric services, mental health services, diversity, equity, inclusion, social emotional learning, and behavior management strategies.

Derrick Depetro says that youths need more mental health services.

The forum will take place on August 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

