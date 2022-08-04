Waterfront Arts Festival draws in vendors to Escanaba Saturday

Waterfront Art Festival in 2019.
Waterfront Art Festival in 2019.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ludington Park in Escanaba will be filled with local art this weekend. It’s the 50th annual Waterfront Art Festival hosted by the Bonifas Arts Center.

Staff outlined where everyone’s tent will be on Thursday.

Local artists will be selling everything from paintings to jewelry. Live food and music are also available.

It’s in Ludington Park by the Karas Bandshell. Everything begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and continues until four in the afternoon.

“Come down and say hello and enjoy all the art, vendors, listen to some music, eat some food. Stop by and say hi, we’d love to see you,” said Paula Jordan, the events coordinator for the Bonifas Arts Center.

Although this is the 50th year of the festival, it is not the 50th year in person. That will be celebrated next year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man suspected of second homicide in Alabama
Michigan Elections.
Michigan Primary Election 2022 Results
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation
Deadly motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County under investigation
MSP is searching for Jarvi for questioning about an assault in Breitung Twp.
Felony warrant issued for man connected to Breitung Township assault
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists...
Republican candidate Ryan Kelley calls for recount

Latest News

Keith Huotari pictured with his book.
Iron Mountain Civil War veteran’s story published
Patrons looking at horses in the stables
Iron County fair kicks off 130th year
The sign for the event.
Silver Creek Church ready for Backpack SOS this weekend
MFB also looks to get results that could help curb childhood hunger
Michigan Farm Bureau partners with University of Michigan for UP food insecurity study
This Saturday is the 4th annual Underwater Cleanup. Divers from the U.P. and Midwest, as well...
Scuba divers to clean up Marquette’s Lower Harbor deep waters Saturday