Waterfront Arts Festival draws in vendors to Escanaba Saturday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ludington Park in Escanaba will be filled with local art this weekend. It’s the 50th annual Waterfront Art Festival hosted by the Bonifas Arts Center.

Staff outlined where everyone’s tent will be on Thursday.

Local artists will be selling everything from paintings to jewelry. Live food and music are also available.

It’s in Ludington Park by the Karas Bandshell. Everything begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and continues until four in the afternoon.

“Come down and say hello and enjoy all the art, vendors, listen to some music, eat some food. Stop by and say hi, we’d love to see you,” said Paula Jordan, the events coordinator for the Bonifas Arts Center.

Although this is the 50th year of the festival, it is not the 50th year in person. That will be celebrated next year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.