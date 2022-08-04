Warm Friday with a rainy weekend

This is a recording of the TV6 Early News.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Conditions today have been pleasant and humidity has also been manageable but warmer air is on the way for Friday. Humidity returns and temperatures rise into the 80s across the U.P. for another toasty day. Rain chances rise for this weekend where a system from the northwest bringing in the rain on Saturday. That rain sticks around into Sunday as well where the area could experience thunderstorms throughout as well.

Friday: Mostly sunny; warm and muggy air returns

>Highs: Mid 80s West; High 70s and Low 80s in Central and East

Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the morning; rain and thundershowers in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Mid to High 80s; warmest out west

Sunday: More rain and thundershowers; mostly cloudy

>Highs: High 60s and Low 70s near the lake; 70s inland

Monday: Rain lingers a little longer in the morning; mostly cloudy in afternoon

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny; seasonal air

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: More sunny skies

>Highs: 70s

