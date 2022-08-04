‘Sing Happy,’ featuring UP native Miles Mykannen, comes to Ironwood Theatre

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Hot off the current Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company, pianist Adam Rothenberg joins Miles Mykkanen for an unforgettable evening of music from Rachmaninov to Rodgers and Schubert to Sondheim.

‘Sing Happy’ features familiar and unknown German art songs, opera arias, Broadway show tunes, and French cabaret — accompanied by spectacular stories from life on and off the world’s stages.

‘Sing Happy’ is the marquee concert of the 2022 Emberlight Festival Season – a rare opportunity to hear one of classical music’s rising stars on the Historic Ironwood Theatre stage.

Emberlight Festival organizers call Mykkanen a hometown star. The year he finished three productions at the Metropolitan Opera, released his first CD and acclaimed debuts across stages in North America and Europe.

‘Sing Happy’ will take the stage of the Historic Ironwood Theatre on Aug. 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m.

In the festival’s second season, it is producing five Main Stage Shows, five Art Exhibitions, an International Film Festival, and numerous additional free performances and lectures. Learn more at www.emberlight.org.

